Juanita “Teda” Schreiner passed away Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, in the home of her son, Randy Schreiner, surrounded by her loving family.
Juanita was born on July 2, 1929, in Sauk City, to Herman and Cordella Pings.
She was united in marriage to the love of her life, Donald H. Schreiner, on June 27, 1950. Together they raised five children: Daniel, Julie, Randy, Todd and Tony.
Her family knew her as the epitome of love, devotion and forever caring for all of her children’s, grandchildren’s and great-grandchildren’s well-being. She was the glue that kept her entire family strong.
For eight years Don and Teda operated the Shamrock Bowl in Fort Atkinson, where she managed all of the business operations including organizing all tournament and league bowling. In 1979 Teda became employed at the opening of the new Kmart store in Fort Atkinson where she quickly advanced to personnel manager, retiring 17 years later.
Her favorite thing to do was camping with her entire family, especially sitting around campfires until the wee hours of the morning, sharing hours of laughter and most times outlasting many younger members of her family!
In her later years, her closest companion was her sweet little fur baby, Maizy, who by God’s grace, departed this earth just one day before her.
Juanita is survived by one sister, Rose Tabor of Missoula, Mont.; two sisters-in-law, Dorothy Schreiner of Baraboo and Maxine Nelson of Olympia, Wash.; five children, Dan of Granton, Julie Reineck (Randy) of Granton, Randy of Fort Atkinson, Todd of Granton and Tony (Christy) of Johnson Creek; 17 grandchildren, Cory (Louise) Schreiner, Dr. Lucas Schreiner, Greg Schreiner, Claire (Chris) Hermsen, Angela (Matthew) Johnson, Rachel (Gary) Thiede, Lori (Steve) Travis, Michelle (Steve) Langford, Nathan (Jennifer) Schreiner, Troy Schreiner, Zachary (Stephanie) Schreiner, Brynn Schreiner, Cody Schreiner, Lindsey Schreiner, Josie Schreiner, Justin Schreiner and Carli Schreiner; 20 great-grandchildren, and many, many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her parents-in-law, Herbert and Emma Schreiner; one sister, Geri Blau; her in-laws, which included 10 sisters-in law, two brothers-in-law, and all of their spouses, along with several nieces and nephews.
We’d like to extend our sincere appreciation to all hospital staff, during her many stays at multiple locations, and a very special thanks to the loving care provided while in hospice care.
Visitation will be held from 5:30 until 7:30 p.m., with a Rosary service to follow, on Thursday, Dec. 12, at Nitardy Funeral Home, 1008 Madison Ave., Fort Atkinson.
A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at noon on Friday, Dec. 13, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1660 Endl Blvd., Fort Atkinson.
Visitation also will take place from 11 a.m. until the time of Mass.
Burial will follow the Mass at St. Joseph Cemetery.
Nitardy Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
