JANESVILLE — Judith A. Anderson, 75, a long-time Janesville resident, passed away Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at Alden Estates of Jefferson, Jefferson, where she had resided since 2014.
Judith was born in Janesville on Oct. 16, 1943, the daughter of Marvin and Mildred (Emmert) Anderson.
She grew up in Janesville and graduated from Janesville Senior High School in 1963.
Judith was employed for many years by the Parker Pen Company, and the companies that purchased it, until she retired.
She enjoyed bowling and traveling. One of her fondest memories was a trip she took to California to visit the Roy Rogers museum. She also was an avid Elvis Presley fan.
Judith is survived by her sister-in-law, Marilyn Anderson of Jefferson; nephew, Kyle (Tammy) Anderson; niece, Chrys (Matt) Hay; grandnieces, Jennie Anderson, Sadie Anderson, Lauren (Brady) Hay and Abbey Hay, as well as cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and her brother, Wayne Anderson, who passed away Feb. 13, 2019.
Per Judy’s request, private services were held at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, with interment at Milton Lawns Memorial Park.
