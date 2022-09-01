March 20, 1943 - August 31, 2022 Fort Atkinson, WI - Judith Ann “Judy” Schultz of Fort Atkinson, WI, passed away on August 31, 2022 at the age of 79. Her final days were spent surrounded by her beloved family. She was born March 20th, 1943 to Francis and Peggy Dailey in Fort Atkinson, WI. She married Robert (Bob) Schultz in July 1960.
Judy is survived by her husband, Bob, Fort Atkinson, WI; daughters Kimberly (Raymond) Kreger, Catherine Russell-Onsrud, and Mariya Schultz all from Fort Atkinson, WI, daughter Elizabeth (Justin) Oswald, Glenbeulah, WI, son Kevin (Bethany) Schultz, Madison, WI, daughter Christina (Joe Mathis) Parks, Dallas, TX, daughter Tamela (Zachary) Acker, Whitewater, WI, son Tyler Schultz, and daughter, Alyssa Schultz. Grandchildren Heather Schultz, Jefferson, WI, Nathan (Yuu) Russell, West Allis, WI, Sarah Russell, Fort Atkinson, WI, Courtney (Kaden Junker) Kreger, Jefferson, WI, Tristan Schultz, Fort Atkinson, WI, and Cody Oswald, Glenbeulah, WI, Xavier, Trevion, and Aaliyah Mathis, Dallas, TX ; Great-grandchildren Micah Schultz, Jefferson, WI, Noah and Olivia Russell, West Allis, WI; Sibling Christine (Paul) Swanson, Downers Grove, IL, many nieces and nephews, and Judy’s childhood Best Friend, Sandy Hooper, Fort Atkinson, WI.
Judith was preceded in death by her parents and siblings (Robert, Richard, Francis, David, George, Thomas, and Joan).
Judy was compassionate and caring which made her career choice as a nurse easily decided. She graduated in 1974 from MATC as a LPN. During her nursing career, she worked at a few local nursing homes before retiring from private duty nursing in 2020. Her true passion was volunteering as a foster parent for Jefferson County, WI. When Bob and Judy retired from Foster Care in 2018, they had welcomed more than 350 children into their home with visits lasting days to years. Judy (and Bob) made sure family meant more than genetics by opening their home to children and adults in need of TLC.
Her family will miss her huge birthday and holiday dinners that she cooked for 40+ people often starting the night before. Holidays were always special occasions at the Schultz household.
Judy’s family also wants to thank Mercy Hospice and Hospitalist teams (Becky, Stacie, Dr. Bangert, Dr. Yadavalli, Dr. Johnson, and Julie L) for all their compassion, support, and guidance during this difficult time.
Judy’s funeral service will be held on Sept 23, 2022 at 10 am at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, 302 Merchant Street, Fort Atkinson, WI.
"My mind still talks to you, and my heart still looks for you, but my soul knows you are at peace."
