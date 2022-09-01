March 20, 1943 - August 31, 2022 Fort Atkinson, WI - Judith Ann “Judy” Schultz of Fort Atkinson, WI, passed away on August 31, 2022 at the age of 79. Her final days were spent surrounded by her beloved family. She was born March 20th, 1943 to Francis and Peggy Dailey in Fort Atkinson, WI. She married Robert (Bob) Schultz in July 1960.

Judy is survived by her husband, Bob, Fort Atkinson, WI; daughters Kimberly (Raymond) Kreger, Catherine Russell-Onsrud, and Mariya Schultz all from Fort Atkinson, WI, daughter Elizabeth (Justin) Oswald, Glenbeulah, WI, son Kevin (Bethany) Schultz, Madison, WI, daughter Christina (Joe Mathis) Parks, Dallas, TX, daughter Tamela (Zachary) Acker, Whitewater, WI, son Tyler Schultz, and daughter, Alyssa Schultz. Grandchildren Heather Schultz, Jefferson, WI, Nathan (Yuu) Russell, West Allis, WI, Sarah Russell, Fort Atkinson, WI, Courtney (Kaden Junker) Kreger, Jefferson, WI, Tristan Schultz, Fort Atkinson, WI, and Cody Oswald, Glenbeulah, WI, Xavier, Trevion, and Aaliyah Mathis, Dallas, TX ; Great-grandchildren Micah Schultz, Jefferson, WI, Noah and Olivia Russell, West Allis, WI; Sibling Christine (Paul) Swanson, Downers Grove, IL, many nieces and nephews, and Judy’s childhood Best Friend, Sandy Hooper, Fort Atkinson, WI.

To plant a tree in memory of Judith Schultz as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

