PEPIN — Judith Ann Leedle, 81, of Pepin, passed away Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at Saint Elizabeth Medical Center, Wabasha, Minn.
Judy was the second child of seven children, born on Aug. 26, 1938, in Fort Atkinson, to Robert and Ruby (Naedler) Leedle.
She graduated from Jefferson High School in Jefferson. In her younger years, she enjoyed playing softball and was on a winning softball team in Jefferson.
Judy formerly was employed at Stoppenbach Meats packing plant in Jefferson, Allen-Bradley in Milwaukee, and Jostens in Red Wing, Minn. For several years she transported people from the Pepin area to doctor appointments.
She was active with Laura Ingalls Wilder Days, Pepin, for many years, and enjoyed monthly bus trips to the casino. Judy was an avid Green Bay Packer fan, and attended many flea markets and sold antiques.
She always was a giver and a helper to everyone, but above all she loved her family.
She is survived by three sisters: Carol Seitz (Jim Meyer) of Jefferson, Kathy Leedle of Jefferson and Terry (Warren) Woodard of Appleton; a brother, Dennis Leedle of Fond du Lac; many nieces and nephews; and her good friend, Marian Kessler of Pepin.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Ruby Leedle; sisters and brothers-in-law, Donna (Edward) Radtke and Sharon (Larry Ninmann) Kratzer; sister-in-law, Carol Leedle; and her friend and business partner, Patricia Kaplanek.
Private family burial will take place in the Union Cemetery in Jefferson.
Visit www.schneidermichaelisfuneralhome.com to leave a condolence for the family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.