Whitewater, WI - Judith Ann Sweat, 81, found her peace with the Lord on Saturday, April 30, 2022. Judy was born December 2, 1940 in Elgin, Illinois at St. Joseph Hospital. Her parents were Clayton Wood and Martha Colberg Rohr. Her growing up years were in Elgin and after she married Richard Sweat, they lived in Canada for several years. She moved back to the states with her four children and settled again in Elgin. She worked a number of years for the Methodist Board of Pensions in Evanston, Illinois before moving to Whitewater 20 years ago. She brought her granddaughter, Angela Garcia, with her at this time. Judy enjoyed reading, puzzles and having coffee with a friend.
She left behind four children; Rebecca Garcia, Chicago, IL, Deborah Aceves, Whitewater, Susan Butler, Fort Atkinson, and David Sweat; beloved granddaughter, Angela Garcia, New Jersey, Sister, Nancy (John) Hoffman, Whitewater, and special friend, Sharon Martin and her family of Whitewater. There are many grandchildren and great-grandchildren scattered through out Illinois. She is preceded in death by her parents and two sisters: Carol Wood, Elgin, Il and Sally Sodt, Rickey, MT.
Following Judy's wishes there will be no services. Those wishing to provide a memorial may do so by choosing your favorite charity. Inurnment will be in the Bluff City Cemetery, Elgin, Illinois. Online condolences may be made at www.nitardyfuneralhome.com.
Nitardy Funeral Home, Whitewater is assisting the family.
