April 10, 1936 - May 8, 2021
Johnson Creek, WI - Judith Arlene Karczewski (nee: Guss) of Johnson Creek, WI died peacefully at home May 8, 2021 at the age of 85 years surrounded by family after a brief, sudden illness.
Beloved wife of 62 years to the late Robert Karczewski, Judy is survived by her children Julie (Jeff) Sidello, Michael (Kate) Karczewski, Joey (Carla) Karczewski, and Brian (Julie) Karczewski. Also loved by grandchildren Robert (Jenna) Karczewski, Peter (Tara) Karczewski, Andrew Karczewski, Joseph Sidello, Benjamin Karczewski, Megan Karczewski, Anna Sidello, Jonathan Karczewski, James Karczewski, Thomas Karczewski, and William Karczewski. Judy is further survived by her husband's aunt, Margaret Pryzybyla, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Judy was born April 10, 1936 in Milwaukee to Ned and Julia (Ornowski) Guss. She was a graduate of St Mary Academy. She worked for F. Dohmen pharmacy wholesale in Milwaukee doing clerical work. September 27, 1958, she married Robert Karczewski, also of Milwaukee, at St John Kanty parish. Judy and Bob began their lives together in Dover, DE where Bob served in the Air Force at the start of his dental career. They returned home to the southside of Milwaukee where Judy supported Dr. Bob's growing private dentistry practice and together they raised their family, building a home in the Orchard Hills neighborhood of West Allis, followed by retirement to their lake home on Lake Koshkonong, then ultimately to rural Johnson Creek. Grandma Judy enjoyed spending time with her family, flower gardening, handicrafts, antiquing, watching the birds, and praying the Rosary. Her Hungarian Horns were a featured treat every Christmas.
Judy is proceeded in death by her husband Bob, parents Ned and Julia Guss, brothers and sisters Adele, Ned, Leona, George, Vivian, Bernadette, Joan, and Dorothy.
Visitation will take place 10 am - 11 am on Saturday June 5th at St. Mary Magdalene, 242 Williams St., Johnson Creek, followed by a Mass of Christian burial. Interment St. Mary Magdalene Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to St. Gabriel the Archangel Parish, 602 College Street, Lake Mills, WI 53551. Funeral arrangements made through Nitardy Funeral Home, Fort Atkinson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.