HEBRON — Judith I. O’Connor, 83, of Hebron (Jefferson) passed away on Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at the Fort Memorial Hospital.
A memorial service will take place at 11 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 24, at the Nitardy Funeral Home, 550 N. Newcomb St., Whitewater.
A visitation will take place from 10 a.m. until the time of services. A private burial will take place at Wisconsin Memorial Park in Brookfield.
A celebration of life will occur at a later date in the Muskego and Hales Corners area.
