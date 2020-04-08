HEBRON — Judith Ida O’Connor, 83, of Hebron (Jefferson), passed away on Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at the Fort Memorial Hospital.
Judith was born on Feb. 2, 1937, in Milwaukee, to Elmer and Irma (Pries) Messing.
She graduated from Washington High School and the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee in February, 1958, with a teaching degree.
Judie married John O’Connor on July 17, 1965, more than 54 years ago. Together they had two children.
She taught in the Milwaukee school system for seven years, and after the children were older, substituted in the Muskego-Norway system.
Judie was a talented pianist and sang in several church choirs. A woman of deep faith, she taught Sunday school for many years at Atonement Lutheran Church in Muskego. She was a member of the First English Lutheran Church in Whitewater.
Judith treasured her pet dogs and enjoyed many camping trips with her family, bird watching, golfing, bowling and visiting with her many friends. In addition, she was a collector of recipes, and was an avid and eager reader.
She is survived by her husband, John O’Connor; children, Timothy O’Connor of Milwaukee and Ellen (Will) Gorr of Waukesha; grandchildren, Aiden Gorr and Samantha Gorr; brother-in-law, Ben Olson of La Crosse; sister-in-law, Jo Anne Statz of Oregon Wis.; many nieces, nephews and cousins, and beloved sorority sisters.
Judie was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Joyce Olson; many uncles and aunts, and her beloved dogs.
Services will take place at a later date.
Donations in Judith’s honor may be made to the First English Lutheran Church in Whitewater or Atonement Lutheran Church in Muskego.
The family is grateful for the care Judith received, and the kindness from the staff of Fort Memorial Hospital and Fairhaven Rehab services.
Nitardy Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Online condolences can be made at www.nitardyfuneralhome.com.
