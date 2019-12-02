JEFFERSON — Judith Jacinth Smith, 92, formerly of Jefferson, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, at Columbus Health and Rehabilitation in Columbus.
Judy was born on March 23, 1927, in St. Louis, Mo., to Oliver and Ruth (Crawford) Smith.
She married Gerald Smith on May 27, 1950, in Overland, Mo. He preceded her in death on April 24, 2010.
Judy assisted her husband with his electronics business. She later was employed as the lunch program manager at Lakeside Lutheran High School for 22 years.
Judy was a member of St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church and its Ladies Aid. She also volunteered at Twice Is Nice in Jefferson.
Judy enjoyed gardening, cooking for her family, crocheting and sewing. Family was very important to Judy and she was a wonderful Christian role model to them.
She is survived by her children, Narda (Gary) Mack of Fort Atkinson, Naomi (Lloyd Hahn) Bitter of Arlington, Bruce (Sue) Smith of Longmont, Colo., Nyoka (Dick) Kasprzak of Fox Lake and Naida (Scott) Roscovius of Jackson, Mo.; 22 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.
She also was preceded in death by her parents; son, Gerald Smith Jr.; sister, Jewel Kern; and brothers, Ardith and Clay Smith.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, Dec. 6, at 11 a.m. at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 301 S. High St., Fort Atkinson, WI 53538. Burial will follow at the Cold Spring Cemetery.
Friends may call on Friday at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of the service.
As an expression of sympathy, you may wish to consider memorials to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church or to Lakeside Lutheran High School.
Nitardy Funeral Home in Fort Atkinson is assisting the family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.