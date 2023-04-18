Judith "Judi" M. Indermuehle (formerly Koch)

November 5, 1952 - April 15, 2023
Dousman, WI - Judith M. Indermuehle, formerly Judith Koch, 70, of Dousman, WI passed away on Saturday, April 15, 2023 at Aurora Summit Hospital.
Judi was born on November 5, 1952 in Chicago, IL the daughter of Robert Zimmerman and Madalyn (Blust) Gruel. She grew up in the Chicagoland area and after graduating high school, Judi moved to Whitewater, Wisconsin. She continued her schooling and graduated with a degree in Practical Nursing from MATC in Fort Atkinson. Judi worked for many years as a nurse and she enjoyed her occupation very much. She was always interested in others' needs and she made sure those around her felt loved and cared for. Although she had a career as a nurse, her favorite job was being a mother to her 3 children, Shawn, Jason and Heidi. She took great care of her kids and provided for any need they had. Judi had a fun and quirky personality and a great sense of humor. One example of Judi's care for others was her habit of keeping popsicles and a box of toys for the neighborhood kids to enjoy. It brought her great joy to be able to make other people feel special. Judi was loved dearly by her friends and family and she will be missed.
She is survived by: her three children, Shawn (Jessica) Koch of Milton, WI, Jason (Jessi) Koch of Burlington, WI, and Heidi Koch of Manitowoc, WI; her 6 grandchildren, Awrista, Lila, Emma, Deerin, Christopher, and Owen; her sister, Cheryl Koch of Dousman, WI; and her "brother" Corky Baraglia of Dousman, WI.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her brother, Ralph Zimmerman, and her mother-in-law Lila Koch.
A Memorial Service will be held at 3:00PM on Sunday, April 23, 2023 at the Gibson Family Funeral Home in Palmyra, WI (320 W. Main St. Palmyra, WI 53156). Visitation will take place from 1:00PM until the time of service at the funeral home.
Gibson Family Funeral Homes of Palmyra & Eagle, WI is serving the family. To place an online condolence please visit gibsonfuneral.com
