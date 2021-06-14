Judith "Judy" Bahr

June 17, 1946 - June 10, 2021
Jefferson, WI - JUDITH A. "JUDY" BAHR, age 74 of Jefferson passed away on June 10, 2021, surrounded by loved ones at Rainbow Hospice Inpatient Center in Johnson Creek.
Judy was born on June 17, 1946 in Milwaukee, WI to Allen and Delores (Kozlik) Knackert.
She attended school in Milwaukee and graduated from Whitnall High School. She married Gary Bahr in 1964 in Milwaukee. Judy worked as a department manager in retail for many years. She most enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Judith is survived by her husband Gary of Jefferson; son Mike (Julia) Bahr of Lake Mills; grandchildren Ashlyn (Caleb) Streich, Heidi (Wyatt Stade) Bahr; Abigail Back, Ayden Back; great-grandchildren Trenton and Brody Streich, Mason Stade and Everly Back and sister Marge (Scot) Engel of Shelbyville, TN; many other relatives and friends.
She was preceded by her parents, son Allen Bahr and sister Rosie Knackert.
A memorial service will be held at 7:00 PM on Thursday, June 17, 2021 at Schneider-Michaelis Funeral Home in Jefferson, with visitation from 5:00 PM until time of service. Burial will be held on Friday, June 18, 2021 at Highland Memorial Garden in New Berlin, WI.
Please visit, www.schneidermichaelisfuneralhome.com to leave a condolence and share a memory.
