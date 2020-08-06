Judith K. Fletcher, 78, of Fort Atkinson, passed away on Tuesday, June 30, 2020.
Judith was born on Aug. 3, 1941, in Kronenwetter, daughter of the late Fay and Gralda (Luedtke) Fletcher.
She is survived by her children, Amy Tomkiewicz and Stephanie Wudtke (Tomkiewicz), both of Fort Atkinson; and grandchildren, Nathaniel Tomkiewicz, and Gabriel and Jennacee Wudtke.
Following her wishes, no service will be held.
The Dunlalp Memorial Home in Fort Atkinson is assisting the family.
