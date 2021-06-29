Judith M. Lindl

November 23, 1940 - June 24, 2021
Fort Atkinson, WI - Judith (Judy) M. Lindl, 80 from Fort Atkinson, passed away at home on June 24, 2021, surrounded by her loving family. She was born November 23, 1940, in Janesville, WI, the daughter of the late Glen and Ruby (Cook) Calhoun. Judy graduated from Fort Atkinson High School the class of 1958.
Judy married the love of her life, Kenneth (Kenny) Lindl on August 4, 1968. Judy and Ken owned and operated the former Twinkling Star, Whitewater, WI for many years. Throughout her life, Judy enjoyed making friends while working as a waitress especially at Club 26 and Badger Lunch while raising a blended family of six children "The Brady Bunch".
She enjoyed many things: cooking, canning, baking Christmas cookies, crocheting afghan blankets, traveling in the RV, trips to the casino, shopping, puzzles, watching Ice Skating and Tennis on TV and most of all nothing meant more than the love of spending time with her family and friends; family picnics and holiday gatherings where often and memorable . Christmas was her most favorite time of year.
Survivors include Steve (Kim) Lindl, Chandler, AZ, Vicki Lindl Las Vegas, NV, Roger (Annette) Krance, Elkhorn, WI, Michael (Marites) Krance, Michelle (John Dawson) Young, and Kelly Lindl, Fort Atkinson, WI. Grandchildren: Kristi (Joe) Preston, Michael Lindl, Chandler, AZ, Jon (Tracy Taube) Krance, Fort Atkinson, Justin (Mary) Krance, Oshkosh, WI, Daniel (Dani) Krance, For Atkinson, Pam (Josh) Cliff, Texas, John Sabo, Tiffany Krance, Kyle Young, and Karlie Young, Fort Atkinson, WI. Sisters: Donna Boyer, California and Barbara Lendabarker, Fort Atkinson, WI. Great grandchildren: Miley, Kiera, Chloe, Ryland, and Beatrix and other relatives. She was also survived by her best friend, Lorraine (Aunt Beetle) (John) Haberl.
Judy was proceeded in death by her husband, Kenneth Lindl; parents, Glen and Ruby Calhoun; sisters, Doris Johnson and Jan Bauer, and other relatives.
Her family would like to express their gratitude and appreciation for the excellent care and support from Rainbow Hospice especially, Amanda, Leslie, and Chaplain Laura.
Per Judy's special request, there will be no visitation or services. Judy and Kenny will be joined together in the wall near the Bell Tower in Evergreen Cemetery. Blessings to you all and enjoy your family.
Judy's family would like to give a very special thank you to daughter, Kelly Lindl for all the loving care she gave to mom. Our hearts are full of love for all your dedication to mom's well-being and health. We are forever grateful.
The Dunlap Memorial Home in Fort Atkinson is assisting the family.
