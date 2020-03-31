EDGERTON — Judith Rose Koenigs, 69, of Edgerton, passed away on Sunday, March 15, 2020, surrounded by family.
Judith was born on June 12, 1950, in Fort Atkinson, to Howard O. Brown and Joyce E. (Fabian) Brown.
Judith grew up in Fort Atkinson and graduated Fort Atkinson High school.
On Feb. 7, 1969, Judith married Richard W. Koenigs Sr. and together they had two children.
She worked many companies including St. Coletta, MPI and Borg’s Textile.
Judith enjoyed camping at Eagle Flats in the Wisconsin Dells, planting flowers, going to the casino and spending time with her family.
She was a member of the Creek of the Wood Snowmobile Club.
Judith is survived by her fiancé, Larry Bemis; children, Jeffrey Sr. (Andrea) Brown, Richard (Sue) Koenigs Jr. and Tammy (Dave Vogel) Koenigs; grandchildren, Jessica (Wayne) Atkins, Jackie (Matt) Ahorner, Jefrey Brown Jr., Heather (James) Flauw, Tiffany (Mike) Antill, Michael Brown, Shirley (Ren) Scholl, Brandon Burke, Matthew Burke, Hannah (Shane) Budd, Raymond Witte, Jamie Witte, Sueanna (Jeremy) Dean and Brandy (Tina) Johnson; 19 great-grandchildren; siblings, Richard (Diane) Brown, Shirley (Bill) Claxton and Thomas (Sue) Brown; sisters-in-law, Karen Koenigs and Linda Koenigs; and many nieces and nephews.
She also was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Richard Koenigs; brother, Richard Brown; and brother-in-law, Raymond Koenigs Sr.
At this time, there will be no formal services.
The family would like to give special thanks to Jaclyn and Matthew, Shirley, Hannah, Jessica, Steven and Lolly from Marquardt Hospice for their exceptional care for Judith.
Nitardy Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.