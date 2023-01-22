Judith Stray

Fort Atkinson, WI - Judith M Stray, 78, passed away peacefully at Rainbow Hospice in Johnson Creek on Friday, January 20, 2023.
She was born on October 29, 1944 in Madison, WI to Marvin Lindl and Margaret Milward. Judy was a 1962 graduate of Fort Atkinson High School. On April 20, 1963, she married the love of her life, Robert (Bob) Stray at St. John's Community Church. Over the years Judy worked at several places in the Fort Atkinson area including Schultz Brothers Dime Store, the Fort Reminder, Jamesway, the Fort Atkinson Chamber of Commerce, Jonas Office Products, St. Coletta, Premier Bank and she was instrumental in the operations of H&H Fire. After retirement she loved to volunteer at Twice as Nice.
Judy had many hobbies over the years and spent several years successfully selling Sarah Coventry, she loved to sing in the church choir and was always up for a round of cards or a good game. She enjoyed hearing about her children's and grandchildren's life events and was able to attend her grandson's wedding - something she was extremely grateful for. In her later years you couldn't find her without her iPad.
She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Bob. Children Brian (Nita) and Penny (Joe) Bahr. Grandchildren Lucas (Sara) Stray, Isaac Osmon and Myra Stray. She is also survived by her siblings Sharon (Bill) Baumann, Sandy (Roger) Gehrke and Keith (Shelly) Ullrich and her sister-in-law Linda (Robert) Lee and other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister-in-law Gail Hoyle.
Visitation will be held at Bethany Ev. Lutheran Church 404 Roosevelt Street, on Tuesday, January 24 from 9:30-11:30 followed by the funeral at 11:30. There will be a private family burial.
The family would like to thank the staff and physicians of Fort Memorial Hospital, her care team at UW Hospital - especially the trauma surgical team and the nursing staff on the IMC unit - and the entire staff at Rainbow Hospice.
If desired, memorials appreciated to Lakeside Lutheran High School, 231 Woodland Beach Road, Lake Mills, WI 53551; Lutherans for Life, 1101 5th St., Nevada, IA, 50201-1816; or Bethany Ev. Lutheran Church, 404 Roosevelt St, Fort Atkinson WI 53538.
