Julaine Lynn (Traxler) Beck

June 17, 1950 - November 5, 2022
Janesville, WI - Julaine Lynn Beck (Traxler), 72, of Janesville, WI, passed away on Saturday, November 5th, 2022.
Julaine was born on June 17th, 1950 to Aneva and Lester Traxler in Fort Atkinson, WI. In 1971, Julaine met her husband, Roger, through mutual friends at a party. A whirlwind courtship led to a marriage six weeks later, lasting the rest of their lives. They shared one daughter.
Julaine was a creative spirit who enjoyed painting, drawing, and playing a variety of musical instruments. She took classes at UW-Whitewater, towards an Art degree. Julaine and Randalyn shared many memories and experiences together. Her daughter's passion for horses in her youth kept them very close and busy. A bucket list trip to New England in the fall of 2019 highlighted their time together. Julaine always cherished time with her family, especially her two grandchildren, Logan and Conner. They all enjoyed playing games together, doing puzzles and playing Euchre, going on shopping trips with her sister Joan kept her busy as well.
Julaine retired in 2006 from Countryside Nursing Home in Jefferson, WI, where she worked as a CNA, housekeeper, kitchen, and laundry staff for 27 years. She had previously driven bus for LaVigne in Fort Atkinson.
Julaine and Roger enjoyed an early retirement by becoming snowbirds on a "Mountain" in Arkansas and a place in central Wisconsin in the summer as well. While traveling was fun and adventurous, being close to family resonated more with them, so they settled down in Janesville, WI so they could experience time with loved ones.
Julaine is survived by her daughter Randalyn (Dennis) Des Lauries; two grandchildren, Logan and Conner; and her sister Joan (Gruenwald). She is predeceased by her husband Roger, her parents, and a brother (Jim Weiske).
A Memorial Gathering will be held for Julaine on Wednesday, November 23rd at All Faiths Funeral Home in Janesville from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm. Burial will be at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Janesville, WI. In lieu of flowers, donations to Lewy Body Dementia Association at lbda@lbda.org, in Julaine's name would be appreciated. Online expressions of condolences may be made at: www.866allfaiths.com. All Faiths Funeral and Cremation Services of Janesville is honored to assisting the family.
