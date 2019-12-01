BURLINGTON — Julane “Julie” Immekus-Dorn, 74, of Burlington, formerly of Jefferson, passed away peacefully at her home in Burlington on Nov. 26, 2019.
She was born on Nov. 21, 1945, to Wilbert and Audrey (Horstmeier) Schuett.
Julie worked at the Jefferson County Courthouse as a court reporter for more than 40 years, retiring in 2009.
She married Ronald Dorn on Aug. 23, 2008, at Hales Corners.
Julie enjoyed traveling, and had a knack of striking up conversation with complete strangers. She always had time to visit and make new friends.
She loved to spend time with her family and loved her granddaughters.
Julie was a member of Life Bridge Church in Burlington.
She is survived by her husband, Ron Dorn of Burlington; stepson, Zack (Sarah) Dorn of Burlington; and many other family members, many friends and neighbors.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband, Melvin “Steve” Immekus, as well as many other family members.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 5, at the Schneider-Michaelis Funeral Home in Jefferson with Pastor Robert Cavazo officiating.
Visitation will be on Thursday at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of services.
Burial will follow in the Greenwood Cemetery in Jefferson.
Visit www.schneidermichaelisfuneralhome.com to leave a condolence or light a candle in her memory.
