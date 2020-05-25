JEFFERSON — Julia R. Kexel, 93, of Jefferson, passed away Saturday, May 23, 2020, at Sunset Ridge in Jefferson.
She was born on April 21, 1927, in the Town of Jefferson, to Patrick and Mary (Rychlowski) Ropinski.
Julia grew up in the Jefferson area an attended St. Lawrence Catholic School and Jefferson High School.
She married Gerald Kexel on Aug. 2, 1947. He preceded her in death on July 18, 1954.
Julia worked at Schweiger Industries for many years as a Buttoner.
She enjoyed gardening, playing Bingo and spending time with her family.
Julia will be missed by her family: children, Barbara Kexel-Finnegan of California, Franklin (Kathy) Kexel of Jefferson and Myron (Chris) Kexel of Winter Haven, Fla.; sister, Helen Arndt of Jefferson; grandchildren, Theresa Kexel, Jenna (Andy) Romens, Adam (Kirsten) Kexel and Kiva (Jason) Roth; and eight great-grandchildren.
She also was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Regina Petty; and brothers, Edward Ropinski, Franklin Ropinski and Roman Ropinski.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 29, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church with the Rev. Thomas Coyle officiating. Burial will follow in the parish cemetery.
Visitation will be at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass.
Schneider-Michaelis Funeral Home in Jefferson is assisting with arrangements.
Visit www.schneidermichaelisfuneralhome.com to leave a condolence.
