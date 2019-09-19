WHITEWATER — Julian Lee Stinson Jr., 71, of Whitewater, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, at the Rainbow Hospice Inpatient Center in Johnson Creek.
Julian was born on Nov. 22, 1947, in Americus, Ga., to Julian and Gladys (Hart) Stinson.
He married Anne D’Antonio on Nov. 21, 1983, in Apple Valley, Calif. In 1997 they moved to Whitewater where Julian worked for the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.
He was a huge Warhawk football fan and never missed a game. He enjoyed fishing when he was younger, softball and gardening.
Julian played and sang in a gospel group named The Lighthouse Messengers for many years. He was a member of the Highlands, N. J., and Whitewater Lions Clubs.
His guilty pleasure was watching every episode of the soap opera “Days of Our Lives” since 1965.
Julian is survived by his wife of 35 years, Anne of Whitewater; son, Jay Stinson of Chicago; daughters, Chandra (Mike) Wiesner of Americus, Ga., and Ashley Stinson of Wisconsin Rapids; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sister, Janice (Art) Whitington of Americus, Ga.; mother-in-law, Carol D’Antonio of Atlantic Highlands, N.J.; brother-in-law, Ralph (Missy) D’Antonio of Atlantic Highlands, N.J.; sister-in-law, Carolyn (Howard) Lazerson of Jackson, N.J.; and many other cherished relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 25, at 11:30 a.m. at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 1225 W. Main St., Whitewater.
A visitation will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 24, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Nitardy Funeral Home, 550 N. Newcomb St., Whitewater, and on Wednesday at the church from 10:30 a.m. until the time of services.
As an expression of sympathy, you may wish to consider memorials to the Whitewater Dream Fund.
The family would like to thank the staff at St. Mary’s Hospital, Janesville, and Rainbow Hospice for their care of Julian.
“No one is actually dead until the ripples
they cause in the world die away.”
