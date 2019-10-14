Julie Kay Schmidt, 58, of Fort Atkinson, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Rainbow Hospice Inpatient Center in Johnson Creek.
She was born on Nov. 11, 1960, in Fort Atkinson, to Cyril and Delores (Meidl) Schmidt.
Julie worked for many years at Opportunities, Inc. and participated in Special Olympics.
She loved everyone and everything. She brought a smile to everyone she met and was full of laughter.
Julie loved her time on the boat with Rick and Julie Reinel. She was the life of the party.
She is survived by her siblings, Daniel Schmidt of Lake Mills, Gary (Chris) Schmidt of Jefferson, Ron (Claudia) Schmidt of Lake Mills, Brian (Kathy) Schmidt of Jefferson, Steve (Kay Kasten) Schmidt of Lake Mills and Michelle Schmidt of Cottage Grove; brother-in-law, Larry Von Rueden of Cambridge; extended family, Julie and Rick Reinel of Fort Atkinson.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and sister, Cheryl Von Rueden.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday, Oct. 17, at 11 a.m. at Nitardy Funeral Home, 1008 Madison Ave., Fort Atkinson, with Father Tim Renz officiating.
Friends may call on Thursday at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of the service.
