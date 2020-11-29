June Edna (Markgraff) Ramberg

November 26, 2020
Cambridge, WI - June Edna Ramberg, 89, Cambridge, passed away on Thursday, November 26, 2020 at Home Again in Cambridge, WI.
June was born on May 30, 1931 in Fort Atkinson, WI to Edward and Grace (Wendell) Markgraff. She married Berton Ramberg on May 20, 1950. He preceded her in death on September 1, 1989. June worked in the kitchen for the Rockdale and Cambridge School Districts. She also worked on the family farm. June was a member of the East Koshkonong Lutheran Church and was involved in the ladies circle and taught Sunday School. June enjoyed playing cards and having breakfast with her friends. She loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and the holidays were very special to her.
She is survived by her children, Mark (Susan) Ramberg, Stoughton, WI, Wendy (Terry) Phillips, McFarland, WI, Carey (Merry) Ramberg, Fort Atkinson, WI; grandchildren, Aaron (Erin) Ramberg, Abigail (Josh) Thayer, Andrew (Ashley) Ramberg, Callie Phillips, Chelsea (Anthony) Rupp, Shawna Schwab; great-grandchildren Makayla, Levi, Easton, Nolan, Brantley, Huxton, William, Emma, Cameron and Kassidy; sister-in-law Harriet Eikland, Cambridge, WI; many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, 2 brothers-in-law and 1 sister-in-law.
A private graveside service will be held at East Koshkonong Lutheran Cemetery. The family would like to thank the staff at Home Again and Agrace Hospice for the love they showed to June.
Nitardy Funeral Home, Cambridge is assisting the family. Online condolences may be given to the family at www.nitardyfuneralhome.com
