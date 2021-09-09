Jefferson, WI - JUNE FERN WOLFF, 93, of Jefferson, WI, passed away peacefully at her home on Wednesday, September 8, 2021. June was born on June 8, 1928 to Ferdinand and Eunice (Reese) Schilling at their home on a 10-acre farm on Highway D in Helenville. She attended Helenville State Graded School from 1934 to 1942, then moved to Jefferson and graduated from Jefferson High School in 1946. She was baptized June 24, 1928 at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Helenville and confirmed there on April 4, 1941. She married Willard Carl Robert Wolff on June 12, 1948 at St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Jefferson. June was a homemaker and loved gardening and canning. She was an avid polka dancer and card player. She traveled to all 50 states, Canada, Germany and Switzerland. She worked in the office at Stoppenbach Meats from 1946-1955. June was a member of St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church, Helenville Senior Citizens and the Jefferson Senior Center.
She is survived by her daughter, Janet Twist (Tom Thraenert) of Jefferson, and son, Wayne (Kim) Wolff of Watertown; grandchildren Erika (Travis) Dahlgren and Taylor (Andrea) Wolff; and great-grandchildren Emmalee Dahlgren, Charlie Dahlgren and Lauren Wolff; and grand-dog "Taffy". June is preceded by her parents, husband, son-in law Karl Twist and special companion, Carl Tessmann.
Visitation will be at the Schneider-Michaelis Funeral Home in Jefferson on Sunday, September 12, 2021, from 2:00-6:00 p.m. and then again on Monday morning at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, September 13, 2021, at St. John's Lutheran Church in Jefferson officiated by Rev. Joshua Martin. Burial will follow in Union Cemetery. Memorials can be made to the family or St. John's Lutheran Church in Jefferson.
