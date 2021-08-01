June 28, 1933 - July 23, 2021
Fort Atkinson, WI - A lifelong resident of Fort Atkinson, WI, June M. Koeppel, 88, passed away on July 23, at Milestone Senior Living in Eau Claire, WI. She was in the Memory Unit for several months under the care of Heartland Hospice.
She was born on June 28, 1933, to George A, and Erna (Schlinkert) Wilde in Fort Atkinson, WI. She married Lyle J. Koeppel on December 8th, 1950.
June is survived by a daughter, Sharon Trimmer of Menomonie, WI, who shares the same birthdate with June; three grandchildren, Georgia (Cody) Pope and Tyson and Judson Trimmer; four great grandchildren, Myka, Aya, Loki and TiaBeanie, all of Eau Claire, WI and a sister, Virginia Scott of Jefferson, WI plus various nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband Lyle of 68 years, a son Brian and recently a sister, Ellen Gerard.
A Prayer Service will be held at 3 p.m. on Friday, August 6, 2021, at the Dunlap Memorial Home in Fort Atkinson. Visitation will take place from 1 p.m. on Friday at the memorial home until time of service. Private burial will take place at St. Joseph's Cemetery.
Following the service, there will be a Celebration of Life get-together at Brock's River Walk in Fort Atkinson, WI until 5:30 p.m.
