Whitewater, WI - Justin J. Wagner, 42, of Whitewater, WI passed away unexpectedly on January 8, 2022. Justin was born on February 13, 1979 in Waukesha, WI the son of Jeffrey Wagner and Margaret Cotter. He worked in the construction industry for the majority of his career. Justin married Tanya Bickert, and the two were blessed with a daughter, Sophia. Tanya went to be with the Lord on February 12, 2005 as the result of a car accident. Justin's pride and joy was his family. He was a very loving father, and spent as much time as he possible with his daughter. She was the light of his life and he was very proud of her. Justin had quite a few interests. He enjoyed the outdoors and the beauty of nature. Some of the outdoor activities he enjoyed included: dirt biking, fishing, and camping. He shared a lot of these interests with his father and the two made many great memories together enjoying the outdoors. Justin had a big heart and was a very giving and warm person. He will be dearly missed by his family.
He is survived by: his daughter, Sophia Wagner of Whitewater; his father, Jeffrey (Nora) Wagner of Palmyra, WI; his loving mother, Margaret (Mike Piper) Wagner of Whitewater; his sister, Samantha Piper; his dear god-daughter, Sienna Vidas; his best friend, Ron; his cat companion, Bosco; and many loving aunts, uncles and cousins. He is preceded in death by his grandparents and his dear wife, Tanya Wagner.
Justin's family will hold a private service at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family would be appreciated. Gibson Family Funeral Homes of Palmyra & Eagle, WI is serving the family. To place an online condolence please visit gibsonfuneral.com
