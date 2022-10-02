Justine Kutz
August 17, 1932 - September 28, 2022

Fort Atkinson, WI - Justine Louise Kutz entered her eternal rest on Wednesday, September 28th, at the age of 90 years. She was born August 17, 1932 to Harold and Ella (nee Heese) Wegner in Fort Atkinson. Justine graduated from Fort Atkinson High School and married Gilbert Kutz in 1950. Their marriage was blessed with 3 children. Justine worked many years at the Fort Atkinson Memorial Hospital, and also for a time at the former "Little Flower Shop" on south Main Street. She enjoyed cooking, sewing, knitting and traveling. She was a lifelong resident of the Fort Atkinson area. Justine had been in declining health for about the past year.

