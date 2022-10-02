Justine Kutz

Fort Atkinson, WI - Justine Louise Kutz entered her eternal rest on Wednesday, September 28th, at the age of 90 years. She was born August 17, 1932 to Harold and Ella (nee Heese) Wegner in Fort Atkinson. Justine graduated from Fort Atkinson High School and married Gilbert Kutz in 1950. Their marriage was blessed with 3 children. Justine worked many years at the Fort Atkinson Memorial Hospital, and also for a time at the former "Little Flower Shop" on south Main Street. She enjoyed cooking, sewing, knitting and traveling. She was a lifelong resident of the Fort Atkinson area. Justine had been in declining health for about the past year.
Her funeral service will be Tuesday, October 4th, at the Nitardy Funeral Home at 11 a.m. with Pastor Paul Scharrer officiating. Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. Burial will take place in Evergreen Cemetery with a luncheon to follow. Memorials are preferred for either Immanuel Lutheran Church or Rainbow Hospice.
Justine is survived by her husband of 72 years, Gilbert; and by her three children: Rev. Thomas (Debra) of Watertown; Michael (Susan) of Jefferson; and Susan Cook of Morgantown, WV. In addition Justine leaves behind 4 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. She had been preceded in death by her parents, her two brothers and her son-in-law.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.