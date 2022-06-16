Käri Ann Anderson

Johnson Creek, WI - Kari Ann Anderson, 57, of Johnson Creek, WI passed away on January 17, 2022 following a long battle with granulomatosis with polyangiitis. A native of Fort Atkinson, WI, she graduated from Bark River - Harris High School in Harris, MI in 1982. After high school she joined the Army Reserve and attended Western Michigan University where she majored in art. In 1984 she left college and followed in her father's footsteps by joining the U.S. Marine Corps where she served a Military Police Officer. Kari was honorably discharged in 1988.
Kari is survived by her long-time soulmate, Jon Hanek, her mother, Karolyn (John) Berhow of Trinity, TX, her sister Kristyn Lent, niece, Maya of Boyne City, MI, and her brother Kurk (Paula) Anderson of Kohler, WI, nephews Shane of Manitowoc, WI, and Markus of Kohler, WI, and niece Kathryn (Lucas) Nelson of Eau Claire, WI.
Kari loved the outdoors, the arts, and being around animals with a dog always by her side. She loved to craft and listen to music. Kari was known for her witty sense of humor, was candid and followed her own path. Yet despite her illness she always maintained hope. Kari had an animated spirit and spark for life. Ultimately, she loved her family dearly and people in general.
On Saturday, June 25th, a visitation will begin at 10 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at 11 a.m. and a luncheon reception, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1650 Endl Blvd, Fort Atkinson, WI. Kari will be interned in Schaffer Cemetery, Bark River, MI next to her father, Phillip Anderson.
