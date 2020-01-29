JEFFERSON — Kaden Bruce Johnson, 16, of Jefferson, was taken from us in an instant, along with his father, Brian, on Jan. 24, 2020, as the result of a motor vehicle accident.
Kaden was born a showman on Nov. 11, 2003, to Brian S. Johnson and Jillian M. Johnson. His sheer presence would demand attention early on.
Kaden was a gifted athlete with a love for both basketball and baseball — he played both with passion and tenacity. Kaden’s dramatic energy led him to the Jefferson Middle School drama club and choir where his natural talent for the stage shown bright.
Off the stage and off court, he prided himself on being a loyal and compassionate friend. He loved video games, “chillin and hangin” with his friends, and tormenting his little sister.
Kaden is survived by his mother, Jillian Johnson of Jefferson; sister, Brooke (Brad) Zych of New Lenox, Ill.; brother, Tanner Johnson of Chicago, Ill.; and sister, Kennedy Johnson of Jefferson.
He also is survived by his grandmother, Marilyn Johnson of Cambridge; and nephew, Ryder James Zych. He further is survived by his aunts and uncles, Christy Johnson, Wendy (Harold) Zimmick, Vickie (Duane) Lund, Todd Johnson and Tammy Johnson; and cousins, Abbie, Spencer and Karlie Lund, Jake and Grace Pierner, Stuart Lien, and Charis, Caleb (Hillary) and Connor Zimmick.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, John Johnson; maternal grandparents, Bruce (Janice) Johnson; and uncle, Terry Johnson.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, Jan. 31, at 1 p.m. at Immanuel United Methodist Church, 201 E. Racine St. in Jefferson, with the Rev. Harold Zimmick officiating.
A Celebration of Life immediately will follow the service at 13 East (Neighbors), 216 Golf Drive in Jefferson, from 3 until 8 p.m.
Visit www.schneidermichaelisfuneralhome.com to leave a condolence or light a candle in his memory.
