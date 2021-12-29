August 20, 1946 - December 26, 2021
Dousman, WI - Karen D. Patrick, 75, of Dousman, WI passed away on Sunday, December 26, 2021 at Oconomowoc Memorial Hospital.
Karen was born on August 20, 1946 in Waukesha, WI the daughter of Russell and Erna (Berg) Trupke. She grew up in the Dousman area and graduated from Palmyra High School in 1964. On May 7, 1966, Karen married David Patrick and the two would go on to enjoy 38 years of marriage together until David passed away in 2004. Karen and David were blessed with two children, Scott and Michelle. Karen was a long time member of St. Matthew Lutheran Church in Palmyra and her faith in the Lord was the most important thing to her. After Karen's faith in her life was her love for her family. She loved her family fiercely and made sure they were protected and supported. Karen's family could always depend on her for advice or help in any situation. She was outgoing and could be a bit brassy at times, but she had a heart of gold and would help anyone in need. She enjoyed gardening and kept many large flower gardens for many years. Her best times were spent with her husband, children, grandchildren and great-grandson. She will be greatly missed, but forever remembered by those she leaves behind.
Karen is survived by: her loving children, Scott Patrick of Dousman, WI, and Michelle Stark of Dousman, WI; her grandchildren, Paul (Olivia) Stark, Jacob Stark, Anthony Stark, David Patrick, Arik Patrick, and Caitlyn Patrick; her great-grandson, Winston Stark; her siblings, Pauline (Bud) Jaske of New Berlin, WI, Sharon (Tom) Lindner of Pewaukee, WI, Janet Herr of Pewaukee, WI, and Ken Trupke of Wales, WI; and her siblings-in-law, Dick (Ruth) Patrick of Cambridge, WI, Michael (Nancy) Patrick of Palmyra, WI, Karen J Patrick of Dousman, WI, Jim (Candy) Patrick of Ladysmith, WI, and Laurie (Bob) Mueller of Whitewater, WI. She is also survived by a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her loving husband, David, and her loving daughter-in-law, Carrie Patrick.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Karen's honor may be made to St. Matthew Lutheran Church of Palmyra.
A Funeral Service will be held at 2:00PM on Sunday, January 2, 2022 at St. Matthew Lutheran Church of Palmyra, WI. The Rev. Steven M.D. Blyth will officiate the service. Visitation will take place on Sunday from 12:00 Noon until the time of service at the church.
Gibson Family Funeral Homes of Palmyra & Eagle, WI is serving the family. To place an online condolence please visit gibsonfuneral.com
