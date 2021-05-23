April 26, 1955 - May 20, 2021
Fort Atkinson, WI - Karen E. (Mode) Kutz died at age 66 in her home on May 20th, 2021 in Fort Atkinson, WI after a courageous battle with cancer.
Karen was born on April 26th, 1955 in Fort Atkinson, WI to her parents, John and Mary Jean Mode. She graduated from Fort Atkinson High School class of 1973 and went on to Spencerian Business College. She married Gary Kutz in 1976. The Kutz's stayed local and enjoyed being involved in the community. Karen worked as an office manager at WD Hoards and Son's where she was employed from 1976 to the time of her passing.
Karen was a devoted wife and mother, that loved her family dearly. She was also dedicated to WD Hoards and her work family. She was involved in the community, some of her favorite experiences were with the Fort Atkinson FFA Alumni and Fort Atkinson Science Fair. Karen and Gary also enjoyed the opportunity to work together in many building and home renovations for rehabbing local homes.
Mrs. Kutz is survived by her husband, Gary Kutz, daughter and son-in-law, Kimberly and Adam Naber; her daughter, Stacy Kutz; her grandsons, Jeffery Kutz, Jacob Naber, and Bob Naber, all of Fort Atkinson. Karen also leaves behind sisters, Linda (Joe) Rains, Jacquie Mauer, Mary (fiancé Craig) Mode, Chris (Denise Pernetti) Mode; brothers, Steve (Mary) Mode, her AFS brother, Bennie (Nathalie) Soetemans of Langdrop, Belgium. In-laws, Terry (Sue) Alexander, Yvonne (Terry) Potts, Dwaine (Barb) Alexander, and Noreen Lamsam. Also, many nieces, nephews, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Mary Jean Mode, In-laws, Kenneth and Marion Kutz, and Brother-in-law, Steve Lamsam.
A memorial visitation will be held at Dunlap Memorial Home in Fort Atkinson on Thursday, May 27th from 4 to 7 p.m.
If desired, memorials may be made to Rainbow Hospice, Fort Atkinson FFA Alumni, or Fort Atkinson Science Fair.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.