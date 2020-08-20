“I came, I saw, I made a sarcastic remark, and I left.”
HELENVILLE — Karen M. Klauer, 78, of Helenville, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, at St. Mary’s Hospital of Madison, after a brief illness.
She was born on Feb. 28, 1942.
Karen was an avid Packers fan, and she never missed a game. As a loyal Helenville Rebels baseball supporter, she always believed that each and every season was going to be their year.
In her spare time, she enjoyed reading, finding goodies at flea markets and thrift stores, interior decorating and morel hunting. She had a fine eye for beautiful and unique things, and admired anything that was “Mopar Muscle.”
She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, and especially loved attending the dance performances of her granddaughters, Mesa Raine and Shylo Myst.
Karen is survived by her daughters, Chelsea (Paul) Haugen of Marshall and Patricia (Bill) Beilke of Sullivan; son, Steven (Robyn) Klauer of Grand Junction, Colo.; son-in-law, Richard “Lyle” Butler-Klauer of Madison; her grandchildren, Mesa Raine Haugen and Shylo Myst Haugen of Marshall, Bill (Julia) Beilke of Janesville, Rya (Maurice) Ortiz of San Antonio, Texas, Kenny Coberly of Wichita, Kan., Dustin Klauer of Zillah, Wash., and Candra Klauer of Zillah, Wash.; numerous great-grandchildren; siblings, Vicki (Brad) Barnes of Minocqua, David (Karla) Carnes of Jefferson, Rosemary Blasing of Sanford, Fla., and Ronald (Polly) Porter of Las Vegas, Nev. She also is survived by many Klauer relatives, and she was forever grateful for the love and acceptance that always was shown to her.
Greeting her in Heaven is her husband, Melvin Klauer; son, Charles Klauer; parents, Harvey and Ruth Carnes; stepmother, Ethel Carnes; brother, Wesley “Bud” Carnes; and many other family and friends that she held dear to her heart.
Per her request, no visitation or funeral services are being held.
Memorials can be made out to the family, and will be used to plant a tree and place a bench in her memory.
Olsen-Gibson Funeral Home in Jefferson is assisting the family. To place an online condolence, please visit:
