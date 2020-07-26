SULLIVAN — Karen L. Schuett, 78, of Sullivan, died Sunday, July 26, 2020, at the Rainbow Hospice Inpatient Center in Johnson Creek.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, July 29, at St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Sullivan.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday at the church from 10 a.m. until time of service.
The family requests that all attendees please practice social distancing and wear a facemask.
A complete obituary will appear in Tuesday’s Daily Union.
Dunlap Memorial Home in Fort Atkinson is assisting the family.
