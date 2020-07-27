SULLIVAN — Karen L. Schuett, 78, of Sullivan, died Sunday, July 26, 2020, at the Rainbow Hospice Inpatient Center in Johnson Creek.
Karen was born on July 27, 1941, in Oconomowoc, daughter of the late Theodore and Kathryn (Loss) Ballman.
She married David Schuett on Sept. 26, 1964, at St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Sullivan. He preceded her in death on March 8, 2002.
Karen worked at Ubling General Store and Ley’s Bark River Lanes in Rome for many years.
Karen was an avid bowler, playing tournaments throughout the state. She had a deep passion for children and pets, always offering to babysit for her friends and family, and also was the Queen of the World’s Greatest Junk Parade in Sullivan.
Karen is survived by her brother, Ted (Deb) Ballman of Fort Atkinson; sisters, Sandra Winkleman of Ashippun, Marilyn Staude of Fort Atkinson and Merry (Carey) Ramberg of Fort Atkinson; many nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.
She also was preceded in death by her sister, Joan Kuykendahl; half-sisters, Margie Rhodie and Alice Ballman; and two nephews, Mark and Luke Ballman.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, July 29, at St. John’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Sullivan. Visitation will be held on Wednesday at the church from 10 a.m. until time of service.
The family requests that all attendees please practice social distancing and wear a facemask.
Memorials may be made to Rainbow Hospice or the Humane Society of Jefferson County.
The Dunlap Memorial Home in Fort Atkinson is assisting the family.
