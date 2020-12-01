Karen M. Howell

April 1, 1930 - November 26, 2020
Viola, WI - Karen Mae (Carlson) Howell, 90, of Viola, Wis., and formerly of Fort Atkinson, Wis., passed away on Thanksgiving morning, Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, while at Bethel Home & Services in Viroqua, Wis.
She was born April 1, 1930, to Olaf and Elsie Carlson in Milwaukee, Wis., where she would graduate from Rufus King High School. On Feb. 21, 1949, she married Glenn Howell.
Karen was preceded in death by her parents, Olaf and Elsie Carlson; brother, Ellsworth Carlson; sister and brother-in law Jean and William "Bill" Bostwick, sister and brother-in-law Patricia and John Kidd; son, Denis; father- and mother-in-law, Ralph and Lillian Howell; and all of her high school friends, of which she was the last surviving member.
Karen is survived by daughters, Lynette (Robert) Owens of Viola, Bonnie (Loren) Sherman, of La Farge, Wis.; daughter-in-law, Pamela Howell of Fort Atkinson, Wis.; grandchildren, Denis Glen Edward Howell and Donovan (Brandy) Howell of South Carolina, Kayla Howell of Madison, Wis., Reo Owens of Cambridge, Wis., Shaun Sherman of La Farge, Kevin Sherman of Viola, Rachel (Chad) Graves of La Farge; and seven great-grandchildren, Matthew (Jessica) Howell, Nicholas Howell, Savanah Howell, Logan and Chloe Howell, and Jordyn and Jacob Graves to which she was fondly known as "Big Grandma" along with two great-great-grandchildren, Sky and Eli with a third on the way. She is also survived by her favorite nieces and their husbands, Sue (Clyde) Diehl and Anne (Dudley) Kimball, and nephews, Dave and Ron Kidd, along with a number of sister- and brother-in-laws.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at Vosseteig Funeral Home, 203 N. State St. in La Farge. Pastor Mark Phillips will officiate. Visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. until the time of the service. Karen will be laid to rest in the Viola Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed at www.vossfh.com
