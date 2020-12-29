August 14, 1938 - December 27, 2020
Fort Atkinson, WI - Karen R. Mepham, age 82, 7 Elm St, Fort Atkinson, died Sunday, December 27, 2020 following a lengthy illness. Born August 14, 1938 in New London, the daughter of Herb & Bernice (Glocke) Marasch, she married the love of her life Don Mepham on March 11, 1961 at the St. Marks Lutheran Church in Dubuque, Iowa.
She attended New London school and had been a Fort Community member since 1958. She was employed by Highsmith for 20 years until she retired in 2001. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church and enjoyed crocheting numerous afghans for loved ones, reading her many books and spending as much time as possible with her beloved family and dear friends. Mom cared deeply for each of you. Thank you for the joy, comfort, and peace you brought into her life.
Survivors include two sons, Scott Mepham of Oak Creek, Steve Mepham (Mary Jill) of Fort Atkinson; one daughter, Shawn (Kent) Jeffery of Madison; two grandchildren, Nicole Mepham (Zach) of Fort Atkinson and Stephanie Mepham (Colton) of Whitewater; one brother, Jack (Pearl) Marasch of Mercer, three sisters, Carol (David) Salanda of Burlington, Joyce (Barry) Banerdt of Appleton, and Kim (Clint) Carlberg of Fort Atkinson, a brother-in-law, Denis (Diane) Mepham of Fort Atkinson and many wonderful nieces, nephews and friends.
Preceding her in death were her husband, her father and mother, her mother-in-law Adella and father-in-law Hugo Mepham, brother-in-law Doug and lifelong friends Wally and Ethel Green. Rest in peace mom, we love you with all our hearts...always.
Those wishing to make an expression of sympathy may wish to consider Rainbow Hospice Care (Jefferson), Trinity Lutheran Church (Fort Atkinson) or the charity of your choice.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, private funeral services will be held for immediate family only.
Dunlap Memorial Home is assisting the family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.