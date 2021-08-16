Karen Topel

June 3, 1953 - August 5, 2021
Fort Atkinson, WI - Karen Lorraine Topel, 68, of Fort Atkinson passed away on August 5th, 2021 at her home. Karen was born on June 3rd, 1953 in Fort Atkinson to Kenneth and Lorraine (Damuth) Topel. She spent her early life in Fort, graduating from Fort Atkinson High School in 1971. She evidently enjoyed the city, as she became a lifelong resident. She liked to browse garage sales and thrift stores, but what she loved more was spending time with her grandchildren and her dear son, Brandon. She also had a fondness for her beloved dog, Chico. Karen was a passionate and caring person whose love for life and others will be remembered. Karen is survived by her grandsons, Jadin Moldenhauer and Aaron Topel; her siblings, Nancy (John) Burton of Eagle, Michael (Kathy) Topel of Fort Atkinson, and Daniel Roberts of Hebron as well as many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Kenneth and Lorraine; her grandparents; her son, Brandon Topel in 2017, and her infant sister, Linda Ann Topel. A private family burial will take place at Lakeview cemetery. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Her family would like to extend special thanks to all her dear friends at Riverview Manor with whom she developed wonderful friendships. She will be dearly missed. Rest in Peace. -Karen
