JEFFERSON — Katherine “Katie” Trecker passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, at her home in Jefferson.
Katie was born on Sept. 2, 1968, in Milwaukee, daughter of the late Robert Trecker and Helen (Berry) Curtis.
Katie came to St. Coletta of Wisconsin in her mid-teen years. She enjoyed singing in the NOVA choir, and participating the Special Olympics where she won many ribbons in bowling. She also enjoyed bowling outside of the Special Olympics as well as Bocce.
Katie was a faithful member of the Coletta Franciscans. She will be remembered for her bubbly personality and her love of fashion, and her many tiaras and pretty things.
She is survived by her family: Sisters Mary Helen Ames of Chicago, Elizabeth (Charles) Wenzler of Goodyear, Ariz., and Jennifer (John) Vetter of Mequon; nieces and nephews, Madeline Vetter, John-Paul Vetter, Christian Wenzler and Casey (Brian) Ostopowicz. She also is survived by her seven Curtis siblings, Bill (Terry) Curtis, Tracy Curtis, Mike (Sandie) Curtis, Mark (Kathi) Curtis, Tierney Curtis, Taurey (George) Boxhorn and Tyler (Tom) Murphy; and by their children and grandchildren.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 17, at the Chapel of the Flowers at the St. Coletta main campus. A Time of Remembrance will begin at 12:45 p.m.
Visitation will be in the chapel from 11:30 a.m. until the time of mass.
Burial will take place on Friday, Oct. 18, at Wisconsin Memorial Park in Brookfield.
Katie was lovingly cared for by the outstanding staff at St. Coletta.
She was loved and supported by amazing women at her home, Jacoba: Lisa Hrobsky, Abbi Wellnitz, Sally Schoening, Ashley Kohn, Nicole Thurman and Brooke Tadych, and the wonderful people who made her day programing possible: Jennifer Hamann, Alaijiah Harper, Elti Vako, Laura Aguilera and Becci Pevehouse.
We are forever grateful to the St. Coletta family and community that enriched and supported Katie’s wonderful life.
Visit www.schneidermichaelisfuneralhome.com to leave condolence or light a candle in her memory.
