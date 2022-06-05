Palmyra, WI - Kathleen A. Kelln, 81, of Palmyra, WI passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 at East Troy Manor.
Kathleen was born on November 26, 1940 in Watertown, WI the daughter of Charles and Margaret (Hauer) Higgins. She grew up in the Jefferson area and graduated from Jefferson High School. On September 2, 1961 Kathleen married Frederick Kelln and the Lord blessed their union with four children, Julie, Jennifer, Jack and Janine. Kathleen managed her family's business for the majority of her working career and she was very talented in that regard. She was an Avon representative for 50 years. The job she enjoyed most though was being a wonderful wife, mom, grandma and great-grandma. She loved her family deeply and made sure they knew it. For leisure, Kathleen had many interests. She enjoyed bowling, tending her vegetable garden, relaxing with a brandy old fashioned and just being around those she loved. She will be remembered for her wit, strength, honesty, directness and her strong faith. Kathleen will be dearly missed, but her memory will live on through those she leaves behind.
She is survived by: her loving husband of 60 years, Fred Kelln of Palmyra, WI; her four children, Julie (Mark) Szymkowski of Whitewater, WI, Jennifer (Greg) Sonnenburg of Mukwonago, WI, Jack Kelln of Jefferson, WI, and Janine (Chris) Koehn of Palmyra, WI; her grandchildren, Matthew (Molly), Ashley (Brian), Cortney, Chad (Madison), Kyla (Lucas), Justin (Amber), and Hans (Megan); and her great-grandchildren, Bailey, Lucy, Oliver, Autumn, Evalyn, Canaan, Sawyer, Kaiden, and Wes. She is also survived by a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her dear great-grandson Tate, her dear granddaughter Alexis, and her siblings, John, Neil, Mary, and Peter.
Memorials in Kathleen's honor may be made to St. John the Baptist Catholic Church.
A private family Memorial Mass will be held with Fr. Tom Coyle presiding. Kathleen will be laid to rest next to her parents in St. John the Baptist Catholic Cemetery in Jefferson, WI.
Gibson Family Funeral Homes of Palmyra and Eagle, WI is serving the family. To place an online condolence please visit gibsonfuneral.com
To plant a tree in memory of Kathleen Kelln as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.