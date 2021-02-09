February 6, 2021
Fort Atkinson, WI - With acceptance, faith, and confirmation, Kathleen Anne Yoder ("Kate" or "Katie" to most) passed away February 6, 2021.
Kate's peace will be our peace.
Kate nannied for many families and will forever be remembered and appreciated by moms, dads, and their children for "her way" with children, especially infants. She had a gift and shared that gift with many, including her own family.
Kate's gift shined and continues to shine in the love of her life and her pride and joy ... her son Patrick. They were a team.
Throughout her challenge with cancer Kate displayed tremendous bravery and trust. Kate was grateful for all of the support received from family, friends, and her medical team. Throughout her fight, Kate's consistent message resounded ... "I have my faith".
Kate was born January 20, 1966 to William and Patricia Yoder. She is survived by her son Patrick (and his best friend Maria), fiancée Gordie Jacobs, brother Bill Yoder (Peggy), sisters Nancy Haubenschild (Steve), and Peggy Polk (Scot Newcomb).
Kate was predeceased by her parents William and Patricia, as well as her niece and goddaughter Bridget Polk. What a reception that must have been.
Funeral Mass to celebrate Kate's life will be held at St Joseph Catholic Church, Fort Atkinson Saturday, February 13 at 10:30 am with a private burial at a later date.
Social distancing will be respected and accommodated at the church and face masks are encouraged. Individual levels of comfort with COVID are certainly recognized and understood.
Nitardy Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be made at www.nitardyfuneralhome.com.
