Kathleen F. "Kathy" Klingbeil

Fort Atkinson, WI - Kathleen (Kathy) Frances Klingbeil, of Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin, beloved mother and loving grandma, passed away on October 8, 2022 after a brave battle with cancer. Kathy was born on October 15, 1949 to Barbara and Forrest Melius in Watertown, Wisconsin. She was the youngest of 5 children. She graduated from Watertown High School in 1967 and attended The University of Wisconsin - Whitewater, earning an Education Degree and eventually a Masters Degree in Counseling. Growing up she spent lots of time playing with cousins in the neighborhood and enjoying family time at Moose Lake, near Hayward, WI.
Kathy married Roger Klingbeil on May 6, 1972 and raised their 3 sons in Jefferson, Wisconsin. No longer married, Kathy has resided in Fort Atkinson for the last 14 years. Kathy worked as a guidance counselor at Edgewood College, Madison Area Technical College and Waukesha County Technical College before retiring in 2016.
In retirement Kathy had many adventures vacationing with her family to Alaska, Hawaii and the Florida Keys. She and her golden retriever, Maddie, enjoyed going on long walks around the neighborhood and making friends at the dog park. Kathy's absolute favorite role was being grandma to her 6 grandchildren. Grandma Kathy or "Nana Lady" was always ready to play. She loved taking the kids to the movies, attending their school activities, and watching them play video games. Not to mention filling them up with ice cream every chance she got. You also never knew when she was going to show up with a fresh baked batch of cookies.
Kathy is survived by her children: Andrew (Sherri) Klingbeil of New London, WI, Michael (Emily) Klingbeil of Cambridge, WI and Patrick Klingbeil of Fort Atkinson, WI, Grandchildren: Kai and Kya DeWilde, Alex Klingbeil, and Joshua, Matthew and Mary Klingbeil. Sisters Barbara (Gerald) Rabbach, Donna O'Brien, Patricia Cease, and brother Forrest "Woodsy" (Bonny) Melius and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers in law William O'Brien and Jack Cease.
Visitation and a Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday October 15th at Hafemeister Funeral Home in Watertown, Wisconsin. Visitation will be held from 12-2pm. The service will begin at 2pm, with a graveside burial at St. Bernard's Cemetery and a reception to follow. Memorials may be given in Kathy's honor to Children's Hospital of Wisconsin.
