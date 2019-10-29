Kathleen Jan Tague, 68, of Fort Atkinson, was given her wings after a courageous battle with cancer in the early morning hours of Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, at Rainbow Hospice in Johnson Creek.
Kathy was born Jan. 30, 1951, to Stewart and Doris (Hume) Kreger, the first of four daughters, at Great Lakes Naval Base.
She was raised in the Rogers Park area of Chicago, where she graduated from Nicholas Senn High in 1969.
Kathy moved to Janesville in 1981 and began her career with her Seneca family, and retired as a manager of customer service.
She leaves behind her loving husband, Steve Tague; two sons, Matthew (Laura) Charlet and Michael (Amanda) Charlet; four grandchildren; three sisters, Korliss Courtney of Fort Atkinson, Kayle (Russ) Rossberg of Sun Prairie and Kamille Ackerberg of Beloit; and many nieces, nephews and close friends. She truly will be missed by all.
A celebration of Kathy’s life will be held Saturday, Nov. 9, from noon to 4 p.m. at TAASBAG, 2339 Milton Ave., Janesville.
The family would like to thank Rainbow Hospice of Jefferson for their compassion and care for Kathy.
