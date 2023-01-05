Kathleen L Sievert

December 13, 1957 - December 25, 2022 Verona, WI - Kathleen Lydia Sievert, age 65 of Verona WI, was called to heaven on December 25, 2022.

Kathy was born on December 13, 1957 to Otto and Anita (Langholff) Sievert in Fort Atkinson WI. Holy Baptism at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Fort Atkinson, planted the seed of faith which she renewed as a young adult with her confirmation vow. She attended St Paul’s Lutheran School, Fort Atkinson, WI and Lakeside Lutheran High School, Lake Mills, WI, graduating in 1976. While in high school she was actively involved with the newspaper, yearbook, color guard, and played saxophone in the band.

