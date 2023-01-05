Kathleen L Sievert

December 13, 1957 - December 25, 2022 Verona, WI - Kathleen Lydia Sievert, age 65 of Verona WI, was called to heaven on December 25, 2022.
Kathy was born on December 13, 1957 to Otto and Anita (Langholff) Sievert in Fort Atkinson WI. Holy Baptism at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Fort Atkinson, planted the seed of faith which she renewed as a young adult with her confirmation vow. She attended St Paul’s Lutheran School, Fort Atkinson, WI and Lakeside Lutheran High School, Lake Mills, WI, graduating in 1976. While in high school she was actively involved with the newspaper, yearbook, color guard, and played saxophone in the band.
Kathy went on to attend Doctor Martin Luther College in New Ulm, MN graduating in 1980 with her degree in elementary education. She was called to teach for several years at a Lutheran Grade School. She left teaching due to health issues which she struggled with for her remaining years.
Kathy enjoyed doing crafts and was known for making greeting cards for family and friends; always sharing her faith in God with the many Biblical passages she included. She was very grateful for those who gave her rides to church at Resurrection Lutheran Church in Verona, WI when she was feeling up to it, as her faith was very important to her. She also enjoyed talking on the phone with family and friends.
Kathy is survived by her sister, Karen Zickuhr, of Menomonee Falls and brother, Fred Sievert, of Watertown as well as many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, sisters: Dianne Brokmeier & Darlene Bartol and foster brothers: Harlow Block & Robert Block.
A memorial service will be held at Resurrection Lutheran Church in Verona, WI at a future date. Memorials may be directed to St Paul’s Lutheran Church/School, Lakeside Lutheran High School, or Resurrection Lutheran Church.
Her family thanks staff at Badger Prairie Health Care Center who cared for her body and the Pastors and her extended family at Resurrection Lutheran Church who cared for her soul.
