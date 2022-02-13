Kathleen M. (McMahon) "Kathie" Koch

August 29, 1951 - February 9, 2022
Sun Prairie, WI - Kathleen "Kathie" M. Koch, age 70, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, February 9, 2022.
Kathie was born on August 29, 1951 in Portage to Earl and Marilyn (Hatz) McMahon. She graduated from Sun Prairie High School in 1969. In 1977, she married her devoted and loving husband Dennis at Bristol Lutheran Church and settled in Sun Prairie. Together, they raised their three children and spent their summers camping and their winters snowmobiling. During her career, Kathie dedicated over 33 years as a valued employee of the Wisconsin DNR.
Kathie loved crafting of all sorts and was especially fond of quilting and sewing with her grandchildren. She enjoyed getting together every fall to go to crafting shows and out to lunch with her family. Every December brought the famous baking week. Hundreds of cookies of every variety were lovingly baked with her mom and distributed to friends, neighbors, and family. She loved teaching her grandchildren how to sew. She made many beautiful projects and gifted them to loved ones.
Kathie could always be found with a group of friends and family. People gravitated toward her, and she made friends everywhere she went. Summers were spent camping with family. A lot of family! She could be found sitting in the shade reading or lounging in the pool. Family was everything, especially her beloved grandchildren. She had a special bond with each and every one of them.
Kathie is survived by her husband Dennis and children Shawna (Jeremy) Miller and Justin (Christina) Koch. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Isabelle, Jaidyn, Adria, Hayden, Ava, Nolan, and honorary granddaughter, Savanna. She is further survived by her mother, Marilyn McMahon, her little sister, Roxie (Gary) Koch, and younger brother, Tim (Sharon) McMahon, and many relatives and dear friends.
Kathie was preceded in death by her youngest son Trevor and her father Earl "Bud" McMahon.
Visitation will be from 5-7:00 PM on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at CRESS FUNERAL HOME SUN PRAIRIE. Visitation will continue from 11:30-1:00 PM on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at BRISTOL LUTHERAN CHURCH, 6835 Cty Hwy N, Sun Prairie with a funeral service to begin at 1:00 PM. Kathie will be brought to her final place of rest at Bristol Lutheran Cemetery immediately following the funeral service.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the American Cancer Society.
The family would like to thank Kathie's doctors, the hospital staff, and cancer navigator for the exceptional care and attention that they provided her.
Cress Funeral Service
1310 Emerald Terrace
Sun Prairie, WI 53590
608-837-9054
Please share your memories at
