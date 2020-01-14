JEFFERSON — Kathleen R. Gee, 74, of Jefferson, passed away on Dec. 11, 2019, at her home in Jefferson.
She was born on March 29, 1945, in Milwaukee, to Andrew and Alice (Boguszewski) O’Leary.
Kathleen graduated from Milwaukee’s Mercy High School in 1963.
She married Robert Gee on Aug. 1, 1964, at Immaculate Heart of Mary in West Allis.
Kathy loved gardening, genealogy and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband, Robert, of Jefferson; her sons, Steven (Elizabeth Bouchard) Gee of Jefferson, David (Mary Jo) Gee of Connecticut and Bob Gee of Madison; grandchildren, Reese, Andrew, Molly and Matthew; her brother, Michael O’Leary of West Bend; and daughter-in-law, Camilla Pearce of Pittsburgh, Pa. She also is remembered fondly by nieces, nephews, and many other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Daniel Gee; and a brother, James O’Leary.
A time of remembrance will be held on Jan. 18, from 2 to 4:30 p.m. at Schneider-Michaelis Funeral Home in Jefferson.
Visit www.schneidermichaelisfuneralhome.com to leave a condolence, light a candle or to make a donation to Rainbow Hospice in Kathy’s memory.
