Kathleen Ruby Piek

March 25, 1954 - March 26, 2021
Longmont, CO - With profound sadness, we announce the passing of Kathleen "Kitty" Ruby Piek, our loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, and friend to all whose lives she touched, on March 26, 2021. Kitty passed away at Longmont United Hospital, Longmont, Colorado after a sudden illness. She was 67 years old.
Kitty was born on March 25, 1954 in Watertown, Wisconsin. Kitty is survived by her husband of 45 years, Joseph John Piek, a daughter, Laura Jo (and Anthony) Amaya, and a son, Joseph Ryan (and Melanie) Piek; six grandchildren Desirae (Wendell), Seth (Aryn), Cody, Ryan, Kaytiana, and Malia; and two great grandchildren Akua and Yemanja. Kitty is preceded in death by her parents Mr. and Mrs. Clarence Wolff and one brother, Michael Wolff. Further survived by siblings, Cherilyn (Gary) Zimmerman, LuAnn (Tom) Chapin, Julie Staedter, RaChelle (Ron) Palm, Randal (JoAnn) Wolff, and Lorie (Randy) Wendorf, many siblings-in-law, nieces, nephews, other extended family, and friends.
Kitty and Joe met in Jefferson, Wisconsin in 1972, the same year Joe was drafted into the US Army for the Vietnam war. They wrote letters while Joe was overseas and while home on leave Joe proposed to her. They got married after Joe's return home on July 5, 1975 with a traditional midwestern wedding where they rolled out the barrel and did the chicken dance. Kitty and Joe had two children, Laura in 1976 and Joey in 1979. They later relocated to Colorado in 1984.
Kitty retired from a career at IBM in Boulder, Colorado in 2015. Kitty enjoyed being part of a cribbage club with her husband and friends. Kitty enjoyed throwing parties, arranging flowers, baking, decorating, and her Christmas décor was unmatched. Kitty enjoyed adventurous European vacations and trips back home to Wisconsin with her husband. Kitty was most known for her dedication to her family. Kitty and Joe prepared family dinners for her children and their families on a weekly basis for over 25 years. Nothing brought her more joy than to spend time with her children and grandchildren. Kitty also loved her best furry pal, Mr. T, who could always be found at her ankles or on her lap.
Kitty was a devout Wisconsin-synod Lutheran at Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Longmont, Colorado for 30 years. Because of her faith, we know that she rests in heaven and watches over her cherished loved ones.
Viewing service will be held Tuesday, March 30, 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. at Howe Mortuary, 439 Coffman St., Longmont, Colorado. The viewing service will be handled as an open house. Due to COVID restrictions, entrance may be handled incrementally to comply with capacity regulations. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, March 31, at Our Savior's Lutheran Church, 1219 17th Ave., Longmont, Colorado at 10:00 a.m. Due to COVID restrictions, the funeral service is by invitation only, however, it will be livestreamed for those who cannot attend. Livestream information can be found on the Howe Mortuary (Longmont, CO) website on Kitty's obituary page. The burial will be at Mountain View Cemetery, 620 11th Ave., Longmont, Colorado, which is also by invitation only. All friends and family are welcome to an open house reception that will be held on Wednesday, March 31, from 2:30 - 6:00 p.m. at Joe & Kitty Piek's residence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.