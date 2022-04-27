Fort Atkinson, WI - Kathy Marie Voss, 62 died Saturday, April 23, 2022, peacefully at her home, surrounded by her family, after losing her long battle with cancer.
She is survived by her husband; Ray Morales; son Alan (Tabatha) Voss of Eau Claire; Stepchildren Randy (Isabel) Morales of Racine, Rebecca (Cody) Cagle of Racine, Rhiannah (Richard Rielckoff) Morales of Racine, Tiffany Morales of Appleton, Mark Morales of Racine; Brothers, Gary (Joyce) Kiger of Whitewater, Rick (Cindy) Kiger of North Carolina, Larry Gibson of Fort Atkinson; Sisters, Leanna (Dwight) Hood of Florida, Joy (Tom) Levake of Fort Atkinson; several step grandchildren and cousins.
Kathy was born on September 23, 1959 and attended Fort Atkinson Schools. She was the daughter of Edd and Annabell Anderson. After graduating high school in 1978, Kathy went on to receive her nursing degree. Kathy's passion was caring for geriatric patients, first at Jefferson County Home and then at Alden Estates until she became ill. Her hobbies were cooking and spending time with her cats.
Funeral services will be held Sunday, May 1, 2022, at 2:00p.m. at Nitardy Funeral Home in Fort Atkinson. There is no formal visitation planned but there will be an informal visitation after the service. Burial will be at Evergreen Cemetery in Fort Atkinson, Monday, May 2, 2022, at 11:00a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials made to the family would be appreciated.
