April 15, 1940 - December 26, 2020
Whittier, CA - Kay Ellen Krogen, 80, of Whittier, CA, passed away peacefully at her home on December 26, 2020. She was born on April 15, 1940, and grew up in Jefferson, WI. Kay was preceded in death by her parents, Earl and Dorothy (Himes) Krogen, and her brother, Roger Krogen. She is survived by her sister Joyce Ursin of Glen Ellyn, IL, sister-in-law Gwen Krogen of Las Vegas, NV, nephews Steve Ursin, Michael, Jeffrey and Kenneth Krogen, nieces Lauren Heffernan, Karin Ursin Hunter, and Kristin Stenstrom, cousin Michael Tucker, and 15 grand-nephews and nieces.
Kay graduated from Jefferson HS and Madison Business College in Wisconsin, moving to southern California in 1969. She worked as an executive secretary for several California businesses including Mee Industries and Ronald Blue & Co., where she was Operations Manager until her retirement in 2010.
Kay loved traveling to Europe, reading, dining with friends and was a talented musician. She was loved and will be missed by her family, friends and companion, Bert Hale.
Kay was a dog lover and enjoyed the company of Penny, Charlie, Tippy and more canine friends over the years. Donations may be made in Kay's honor to the Seal Beach Animal Care Center (sbacc.org) or a charity of your choice.
