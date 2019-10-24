WHITEWATER — Kay L. Gustafson, 71, of Whitewater, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019.
Kay was born on July 21, 1948, in Milwaukee, the daughter of Forest and Esther (Jacobson) Eagleburger.
She worked as a mail clerk for Northwestern Mutual Company for the majority of her working career.
Kay was a kind lady with a big heart. She had a special connection to cats and spent much of her time volunteering at Touched by a Paw Cat Shelter in Whitewater. For leisure, she liked to walk and also enjoyed getting lost in a good book.
She will be dearly missed by her family and friends.
Kay is survived by her brother, John (Barb) Eagleburger of Akron, Ohio; her sister, Barb (Tom) Lloyd of Palmyra; and her special cat companions, Hector and Daisy. She also is survived by a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and a sister in infancy.
Those wishing to express sympathy may consider a donation in Kay’s honor to Touched by a Paw Cat Shelter, 182 W. Main St., Whitewater, WI 53190.
Kay will be laid to rest in Oak Ridge Cemetery in Eagle, Wis., during a private family service at a later date.
Gibson Family Funeral Homes of Palmyra and Eagle is serving the family. To place an online condolence please visit gibsonfuneral.com
