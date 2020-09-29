Kayla Boehning

November 5, 1995 - September 8, 2020
Whitewater, WI- Kayla Marie Boehning, 24, of Whitewater passed away on September 8, 2020.
She was born on November 5, 1995 in Fort Atkinson to James and Stephanie (Gosh) Boehning. She enjoyed working as a cashier at Casey's Convenient Store in Whitewater.
Kayla enjoyed being with her family, and her fur babies more than anything. She loved family gatherings.
Kayla is survived by her parents, James and Stephanie Boehning; brother, Scotty Boehning; grandfathers, James Boehning, Ronald Gosh; fur babies, Blaze, Smokey, Little Kitty; many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
She is preceded in death by her grandmothers, Donna Kay Gosh, Linda Boehning; and great-grandparents.
Kayla was a very generous and giving person, and because of that she donated her organs to give others life.
A memorial service will take place at 1PM on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at the Nitardy Funeral Home, 550 N. Newcomb St., Whitewater, WI 53190. Visitation will take place from 11AM until the time of services.
Online condolences can be made at www.nitardyfuneralhome.com
