June 24, 1987 - July 20, 2021
Fort Atkinson, WI - Kayla Renee-Lynn Tews, 34, of Fort Atkinson, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, July 20, 2021. Kayla was born on June 24, 1987 in Madison.
She was a loving mother, daughter and sister and will be deeply missed by all who knew her. Kayla was a fun-loving person with a huge heart.
Kayla is survived by her daughter, Marley Stewart; mom, Linda (Kevin Schmeling); stepmom, Lori Tews; brothers, Ryan (Brooke) Tews and Tyler Tews; niece, Tenlei Tews and Kayla's boyfriend, Tony Teubert. She was preceded in death by her dad, Kevin Tews; maternal grandparents, Larry and Charlotte Klug; paternal grandparents, Hollace and Hilda Tews and the father of her daughter, Jarod Stewart.
Memorial services will be held at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at the Dunlap Memorial Home in Fort Atkinson. Visitation will take place from 4 p.m. on Tuesday at the memorial home until time of service.
In lieu of flowers, please consider memorials to the family to go towards her daughter Marley.
