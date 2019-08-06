CAMBRIDGE — Keith D. Krull, 66, of Cambridge, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, June 24, 2019, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison after dealing with several chronic health issues throughout his life.
Keith is survived by Gina, his loving wife of 41 years; his son, Richard (Becky); granddaughter, Molly of Lake Mills; and his son, Michael “Fluff” (Jessica) of Jefferson.
Family and friends are invited to a memorial celebration open house on Saturday, Aug. 10, starting at noon, at the Krull family farm in Cambridge.
Nitardy Funeral Home in Cambridge is assisting the family with arrangements.
